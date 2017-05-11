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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
In the seaside city of Gdansk, Poland, an apartment was renovated with a bathroom clad in concrete and OSB. The OSB adds a decorative element, and it was waterproofed before installation to prepare it for wet environments.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
A glimpse of the bathroom at night. The shutter can be closed for privacy.
Bathrooms were kept simple, with tile from the same line: Urban Atelier from Aleluia Cerâmicas, which has been in business for over 100 years.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The terrazzo flooring continues in the three bathrooms.
Roman &amp; Williams designed the bathrooms with “the look and feel of a grand European hotel”. The double vanity is painted a high-glass cream and slabs of Calacatta marble is mixed with brass fixtures makes the master bath shine.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
In the new bathroom, the couple chose black floor tile from Wayfair, selecting a shape similar to the kitchen tile for consistency. The marble shower tile was a Home Depot find, as was the Toto toilet.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The floors of Avinyo Street Apartment were leveled by a topping slab of concrete, topped with large format ceramic tile.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The master bath is fitted out with a custom double vanity by Elite Remodeling Concepts, LLC, a quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, wall-mounted faucets by Signature Hardware, and picket mosaic wall tile from Floor and Décor. The full-height window with a privacy curtain in the corner overlooks a succulent courtyard.
The guest bath pairs black limestone picket floors from Floor and Décor with white porcelain picket from Floor and Décor for the shower walls. The vanity is by Sage Hill Designs, and the round mirror is from Hayneedle.
A sliding door was also added to the bathroom during the renovation.
The bathroom on the second level.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
The bathroom was updated with new flooring and plumbing fixtures.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel. Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
Mullioned doors separate the vanity from the indoor shower. La Cantina Sea Foam Green doors (not pictured) connect the indoor shower to an outdoor shower.
The shower is lined with matte white squares with an irregular, handmade feel, Matte white square penny tiles are used for the shower floor.
Handmade fish-scale tiles line the wall over the bath.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Master Bathroom
They gutted the bathroom on the second floor—which used to be filled with everything pink—and removed the existing linen closet in order to extend the vanity to fit two sinks.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Master Bathroom