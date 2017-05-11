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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
In the main bath, a wall of Heath Ceramics tile joins a terrazzo floor from Ann Sacks.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
An outdoor shower extends off the main bathroom.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
A glimpse inside the limestone-clad steam shower in the master suite. The walnut slat walls hide storage with cubbies for towels.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
Mighty Building’s ADU plans have been pre-approved by the state of California. All units include at least one bathroom and kitchen area.
Villa Alpha features a luxurious, walk-in shower.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The bathroom's original layout was preserved and the space updated with new paint, a new toilet, new fixtures, and Mannington Deco Realistique Luxury Sheet Vinyl flooring in Brick.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Slats along the facade filter natural light into the master bathroom.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The compact bathroom is outfitted in Designer White Corian surfaces and high-end fixtures.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Slabs of Carrara marble cover the minimalist bathroom, which is punctuated with fixtures made from unlacquered brass.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The master bath.
A peek inside the light-dappled master bath.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
The shower is built into the curve of the structure, maximizing the unique space.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
The renovation added a spacious master bathroom with high-end finishes, a dual vanity, and a large walk-in shower.
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