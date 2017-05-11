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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/tubs : whirlpool

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Whirlpool Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath features a whirlpool tub, two sinks, a water closet with bidet, two sinks, and a steam shower.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub