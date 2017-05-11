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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms used Towada stone in a natural pale green colour to contrast with the black and beige tones, continuing the “organic” palette.
The kids' bath is playful while adhering to the home's overall color and material palettes.
The homeowner also crafted the surround of the bathtub in the master bathroom.
Even the master bathroom boasts spectacular views to the south. Vertical-grain oak, with visible knots, is featured throughout the interior to establish a contemporary, rustic aesthetic in reference to the old farmhouses that inspired the home.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
Bathroom
Brilliant blue tile from Classic Ceramics cascades down the wall, wraps the tub, and covers the floor in the kids' bath.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Porcelain floor tiles and Caesarstone countertops encompass the master bathroom, which also includes a pair of Duravit sinks and Aquabrass faucets.
Bathroom
The stunning master bath.
A skylight brightens one of the new bathrooms.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
Step into a bright and airy apartment that shows how important the smallest details can be. Designed by A1 Architects, the Onyx Moon Loft is located in the district of Malá Strana on Prague's Kampa Island. The owner of the 2,368-square-foot residence splits his time between the Czech Republic and Japan, so it's no surprise that hints of these influences reveal themselves throughout the space, including concentric circles, matte-wood surfaces, brass etchings, and walls painted with flowers.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
Master Bath with dual shower heads including rain head / jet tub
Interior walls were repainted and flooring was repaired, but the master bathroom received the most attention in the existing house. The renovation included marble mosaic floor tiles, fixtures by Blu Bathworks, and Silestone countertops.
Master Bathroom