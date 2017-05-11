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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/walls : concrete

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Louver doors in the shower provide privacy while allowing strips of light to filter in.
The principal bathroom features weathered solid brass tapware, sinks, fixtures, and fittings. The patterned solid brass screen in the bathroom is the same as one made for the front door. It weighs a hefty 551 pounds, and the pattern has been laser water jet cut. “Our client loved a pattern she had in a photo, and we were able to reproduce it and have it scaled, and custom made into these two screens,” says architect Tony Vella.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The design team transformed the master bathroom into a luxurious en suite with a white-and-black marble rain shower and multicolored his-and-hers robes from Austin's Hotel San Jose. The team also punched a window through the back wall of the office to allow natural light to permeate the room. “The window is switch glass and can be turned on and off for privacy while in the shower, but still provides a view of downtown.”
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
Located behind the kitchen beneath the mezzanine, the bathroom makes up for its lack of natural light with bright lights and mirrored cabinets that create the illusion of spaciousness.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
Here is the second added bathroom.
A look at the attached bathroom.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Master bathroom with backlit pop out wind boxes.
A bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
Concrete shower walls meets concrete tub surround meets concrete tile. Soaps by local Duross & Langel.