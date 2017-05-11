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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The home is also outfitted with a full bathroom with a composting toilet and a stacked washer-dryer unit.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
The interiors were mostly designed by noa* network of architecture and constructed by local firm Tischlerei Rier.