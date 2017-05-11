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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Rain shower
With a view of the top-floor patio, the Fonte Trading bathtub offers a chance to bathe in natural light, too. Moristo One tiles line the shower stall.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
The modern bathroom features floating vanities, a curbless shower, and a glass-encased loo. A wide clerestory window fills the entire space with natural light.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A custom mix of graphite tiles from Ann Sacks line the walls of the master bath. The floors are white penny rounds from American Universal Corporation.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
View of master bath 1
A skylight brightens the shower area.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
Master Bathroom
Master Bathroom
A custom skylight floods the bathroom with light. A tempered glass shower and Grohe faucet accent the space; custom glossy cabinetry with Hafele hardware again adds a pop of color.