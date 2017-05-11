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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.