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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The primary bathroom features brass fixtures and teak details that are accentuated by a smooth plaster finish. "The continuity of the finishes creates visual balance within the space," says Mac.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
The new bathroom has Cle tile and custom limestone sinks that Emily found in a chance search online. "Marblebasinhub.com. They have incredible, incredible sinks," she says.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
The new bathroom is in the former bedroom, and it’s primarily used by the bedroom occupants.
Clerestory windows bring light and some greenery into the space.
In a newly installed bathroom, slate tile encases the shower and a soaking tub takes in the view of a cluster of 100-year-old Norway Spruces.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The second bedroom has a luxe spa-like feel with a marble-topped tub and an enclosed shower.
A sunken tub faces a glass wall.
The terrazzo-floored master bath features cabinetry painted in Corbusier's Ceruleum Pale. The millwork incorporates sliding Factro-Lite glass panels.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
The master bath also features a sunken tub which is an extension of the hex-tile floor. The walls are covered in penny tiles. There is also an adjacent steam shower.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bath.
A peek inside the light-dappled master bath.
The serene master bath has dual sinks, a Japanese soaking tub, and a steam shower.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
A bath overlooks the central water feature. A ladder leads up to a suspended net that's perfect for lounging.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
The renovated master bathroom features minimalist, glossy finishes.
This bathroom features a glass-enclosed shower and bathtub.
The bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled with Carrara marble and walnut cabinetry.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The home's bathroom, at the center of the paneled “box” is a soft, private, and relaxing respite.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A bathroom is the only enclosed space on the upper level.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
A thoughtful cut-out in the glass enclosure allows people to reach the faucet without being sprayed by the shower. "It's a bit of a signature for us,
The vanity, shelving, and finish surrounding the rub are custom; using marine-grade hardwood Ply that has been treated with multiple layers of sealer. An additional layer of Formica veneer has been used to treat the finish around the tub and shelves.
A peek at the Kohler Purist fixtures in the bathroom.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
The shower surround tile is I COCCI by Fioranese Ceramica sourced through Olympia Tile/Beaver Tile.
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