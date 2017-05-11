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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/sinks : undermount

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The Elene Mirror by Elegant Lighting is placed with a Dimple Sconce by RBW. The Lav faucet is by Artos.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
A moodier aesthetic emerges in the guest house with concrete and inky tones.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
“In the bathrooms we worked with a local Mexican artist who specializes in the ancient art of Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster used for centuries in Morocco and European bath houses,” explains Santa Ana. The mottled finish of the plaster expresses the artistry of the material and its craftsperson.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
A terrazzo tile backsplash provides a lightly textured backdrop for the brass faucet and warm wood cabinetry.
The bathrooms are outfitted with Jason Wu for Brizo fixtures. The Bestlite BL7 wall lamp by Robert DudleyBest for GUBI hangs above a marble-topped vanity. Designed by Studio Zung.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
An outdoor shower extends off the main bathroom.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
INAX tile is paired with walnut cabinets by Bellwether Millworks in the master bathroom, which also features Ladena sinks and Purist faucets from Kohler. The tab pulls are from Häfele, the Syncro floor tiles from Century, and the Niveous pendant from WAC Lighting.
Mighty Building’s ADU plans have been pre-approved by the state of California. All units include at least one bathroom and kitchen area.
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Heath Ceramics tile continues in the shower.
The sink has display shelves for the owner’s perfume bottle collection.
Floor tile from Cle runs inside the shower, where the niche and bench are fashioned from Tiger wood.
A walnut vanity is topped with a Silestone White Zeus quartz counter. The pendant lights framing the mirror are from Cedar &amp; Moss and the wallpaper is from Heath Ceramics + Hygge &amp; West. “We decided to add in some pops of color and pattern in the kids' bathroom with the bright tile, and then the master bathroom with that cool wallpaper,” says Foken.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The Caesarstone and plywood vanity echoes the materials in the kitchen, as does the wall tile.
Wood paneling balances the crisp, white fixtures.
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“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
In the master bath, frosted glass borrows light from the main spaces and maintains privacy.
The master bathroom boasts a step-down terrazzo bathtub and a peek-a-boo view of the pool area.
The master bathroom.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
The showers are enclosed in glass to bring in natural light and give the feeling of showering outdoors. But not to worry—there are drapes for privacy when needed.
The dark-hued bathroom feels like a sanctuary.
In the master bath, a custom teak vanity is accented by matching floating shelves and satin bronze fixtures. Dark green tiles from Ann Sacks add a deep, rich hue to the master retreat.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
In the master bathroom, the scheme recalls the kitchen finishes, with a vanity custom-built out of natural Ashwood by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
White and gray porcelain La Nova tiles give the bathroom a crisp, contemporary feel.
The guest bath features two sinks and lots of marble.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom with floor-to-ceiling Bianco Dolomiti marble, a Cambridge soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and custom-designed cabinetry by Waterworks.
One of the stylish guest bathrooms.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
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