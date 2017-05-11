Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/counters : wood

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
When Matthew Trzebiatowski and his wife Lisa designed their own home in Arizona, they created a bathroom whose extreme aesthetic matched the area’s extreme climate. The Trzebiatowskis’ bathroom retains the spirit of Arizona heat with its shocking magenta ceilings, floors, and walls. The vanity is anything but—featuring art instead of a mounted mirror—and is made from sanded and sealed OSB, a waste material typically used in framing.
There are 1.5 bathrooms in the home, and the upstairs en-suite bath has the shower. "Although very well equipped with solar energy, you must manage energy according to the power of the sun," says Dignard. "In winter, taking six showers one after the other is not so much 'smart energy.'"
A wardrobe is nestled at the top of the stairs.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The climbing wax plant (Hoya Carnosa) seen in the bathroom and kitchen started as clippings from a century-old wax plant belonging to Claudia’s mother. "I like to think this plant was from the same era that the row home was being built," she adds.
Since the home had to be completely gutted, few original elements were kept. To bring character and sense of age back to the home, Claudia spent two weeks scouring the internet for a vintage toilet and sink and settled on the "perfect blush set" salvaged from a 1970s home.
The wood waterfall vanity was built by Chris’ brother, Jeremy, who used oak wood reclaimed from an old barn that was then sanded down and finished with water-based polyurethane.
The raw pine that wraps around the vanity, walls, flooring and ceiling in the bath lends texture and warmth.
The bathroom was updated with retro-looking pink tiles, which were unconventionally paired with a red vanity and floors.
Handmade Portuguese tiles line the floor of the upstairs bathroom, where a MissoniHome towel adds a bright touch.
A look inside the black ensuite bathroom on the ground floor.
A peek inside a light-filled bathroom with cabinetry made of Australian blackbutt timber veneer. “Given that they’re rentals, durability and minimal maintenance were a big priority,” say the architects.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Bathroom fixtures from The Watermark Collection.
Our shower/tub. This photo was taken just before we completed the final touches to our reclaimed southern yellow pine tub basin. It now has a drain & shower head/wand. Southern yellow pine is a naturally sappy wood, this is why we chose it. After sealing seams and glazing with a few coats of a two-part mirror coat, it's perfect! We love that it's a little different, custom, it's us.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
A skylight brightens the shower area.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
The bathroom has an elevated shower area with frosted glass windows that look out to a quiet alley.
A bright and updated bathroom.
A sauna completes one of two bedrooms in the loft.
The bathrooms are filled with North Shore toiletries and custom ceramic floor tiles. Andrew Mau, who designed the shaka wallpaper in the restaurant, also created the Moana Vanity Mirrors.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
Matthew Trzebiatowskis of Blank Studio Design + Architecture designed his Arizona home with a bathroom that has a vanity constructed of sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), and a hot magenta bath stall.
12