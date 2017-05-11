All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/counters : wood

49 Bathroom Enclosed Showers Wood Counters Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The bathroom is fitted out with Tudo & Co pendant lights, a Caroma Urbane toilet, Studio Bagno Manhattan basins, and Phoenix Vivid tapware.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The warm-colored vintage teak sideboards and towel racks contrast the cool, dark bathroom walls beautifully.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
A look at the attached bathroom.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
Bathroom fixtures from The Watermark Collection.
A typical Milanese tile known as “cementine” is used for the floors of the kitchen, bathroom, and service areas to create a dialogue between contemporary and traditional elements.
A skylight brightens the shower area.
Sage-colored clay tiles line the shower stall in the master bath.
Penny tile and blond wood lockers with brass hardware bedeck the shower room.
The bathroom has an elevated shower area with frosted glass windows that look out to a quiet alley.
A bright and updated bathroom.
A sauna completes one of two bedrooms in the loft.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
Master Bathroom
Matthew Trzebiatowskis of Blank Studio Design + Architecture designed his Arizona home with a bathroom that has a vanity constructed of sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), and a hot magenta bath stall.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
The Trzebiatowskis’ bathroom retains the spirit of Arizona heat with its shocking magenta ceilings, floors, and walls. The vanity is anything but—opting for art instead of a mounted mirror—and is made from sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), a waste material typically used in framing.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
Master
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.

