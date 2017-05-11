Bathroom Enclosed Showers Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/showers : corner

The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
A custom white oak vanity and medicine cabinet adorn marble walls in the bathroom.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
A corner shower stall.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
The second-floor bath is spacious and filled with natural light. It also benefits from dual-access entries to both the hallway and the adjacent bedroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Caesarstone counters run along the bathroom walls.
The bathroom is covered in Heath tile and indigo Eskayel wallpaper. The Ghost chair is by Philippe Starck.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
View of the shower
Blue tiles reference the waterfront.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
Home features two ensuite baths
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.
Master Bathroom
Master bath
Master

