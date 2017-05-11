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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The bathrooms used Towada stone in a natural pale green colour to contrast with the black and beige tones, continuing the “organic” palette.
The upper portion of the walls were finished in waterproof tadelakt, which meets the marble slabs in a pleasing datum line carried around the entire room.
The bathroom layout was reconfigured for more privacy, and wrapped in honed beige marble.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
A deeper Jacuzzi soaking tub was installed.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”