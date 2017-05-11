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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/toilets : one piece

Bathroom Enclosed Showers One Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Aqua subway tile provides a coastal feel for the bathroom. "Since we're pretty conscious about weight, we built the bathroom using metal studs and Schluter Kerdi Board, which is a super lightweight material,
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The small bathroom inside the shipping container at the entrance. The inside walls have been painted white to create a sleek, minimal appearance.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
Master Bath
A skylight in the large, fully functional bathroom ushers in natural light.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the fiberglass and Bondo shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The standard Living Vehicle models come with an all-porcelain, foot-flush toilet. Customers can also upgrade to an electric toilet with a bidet or a composting toilet.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Small, penny-shaped Carrara marble tiles add texture to the master and guest bathrooms, which share a similar template.
An existing bedroom was sacrificed to make room for a first-floor bathroom, which is fitted with a large skylight. The herringbone wall tiles are from Topps Tiles.
“Tōrō House is a study in the harmony of dualities,” says architect Mark English. Inspired by Japanese design, the home harmoniously unites with nature—as seen here in the master bathroom, where the tub overlooks the outdoor space.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The master bedroom features an updated ensuite bathroom, with another full bathroom available for the second bedroom.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
The expanded master bath features glass tiles by Ann Sacks and Waterworks fixtures.
Opening the mirrored door reveals a surprising contrast of colors and materials between the bathroom and the timber-lined living space.
Bathroom
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
Another one of the home's three bathrooms.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
In the bathroom, the ceramic tiles sport a marble faux finish, while other rooms have vinyl or engineered composite tiles with faux terrazzo, wood, or "drawing" finishes.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The updated bathrooms are clean, simple, and predominantly white, with heated floors and oversized showerheads.
The compact bathroom includes a Nature's Head Compost Toilet. A high-powered exhaust fan, which Jilan considers a must-have for such a tiny house, helps eliminates bathroom smells.
Each bedroom comes with a private bathroom.
Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the shower. The Omaha floor tiles (from Cle Tile's collaboration with fabric line Eskayel) give the floor of the bathroom instant character.
The bathroom in guest room 6
The bathroom in guest room 3
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Large-format tiles, a glass-enclosed tub and shower combo, and elegant gold fixtures create a luxurious bath retreat.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
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