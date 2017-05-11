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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall

Bathroom Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
Pink marble
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
Eric added a skylight and new wood in a chevron pattern to the ceiling. The green concrete sink is from Concretti Designs and the floors are Kayan river pebble mosaic by Pebblino Mosaici. April stripped and sanded down a kitchen cabinet for storage, and added plaid wallpaper to the interior.
The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The designers enlivened one of the bathrooms with vertical pink tile and drawer pulls.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"Rio Belize
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
One of the bedrooms at the attic level features a teal scheme that defines the in-built study-cum-bedhead and bathroom-cum-wardrobe area.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
The bathroom's shower is wheelchair accessible, if needed.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
Main bathroom
After: "We don't believe in the hierarchy of materials,
Powder Room
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
The addition of a skylight lets sunlight wash over jade-green tile that's laid in a herringbone pattern in the bathroom.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
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