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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/counters : laminate

Bathroom Wall Lighting Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Crisp white paint modernizes the preserved cobalt blue counter. The mirror is from Rejuvenation.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The master bath has two sections—one with a toilet and shower stall, and one with a soaking tub.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
Detail of Bathroom
The custom tile work in the shower.