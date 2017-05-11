Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : rug

Bathroom Wall Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
A muted palette sets a calming tone throughout the residence, further supplemented by a preference for natural materials and earthy textures.
Another one of the home's five bathrooms. Horizontal windows brighten the room from above.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The new master bathroom was expanded. The maroon sink was moved to a new location and has a more sculptural feel.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
White walls, a luxurious marble double-sink, and an area rug give this bathroom an inviting atmosphere. “The natural light, open spaces, and light color palette make it a great place to wake up in the morning,” Flournoy says of his home. The sink is from Restoration Hardware and the rug is from West Elm.
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
The zen-like spa bathroom.