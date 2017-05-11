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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Wall Lighting Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.