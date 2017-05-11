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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : linoleum

Bathroom Wall Lighting Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The original bathroom vanity is in excellent condition, with formica countertops and lots of storage. A built-in weight scale is another eccentric period feature of this home.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.