Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Wall Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"Rio Belize
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
The powder room just off the entry hall.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
Black-and-white cement tile syncs with the kitchen tile, and maintains the high-contrast motif throughout. A gold faucet gussies up the old sink, and a new mirror and sconces bring in more style than the clinical versions before.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The sink, shower, and tub fixtures are from California Faucets.
Worley Lighting Sunrise sconces hang over the floating vanity cabinet.
Myers brightened up the bathroom with an assortment of tiles and a floating wood vanity. Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the tub, backsplash, and shower. The floor is a fresh and random mix of 8" square solid cement floor tile in Federal Blue, Ash, and Curry.
The new hall bathroom features Agdal Black cement floor tiles from Moroccan Mosaics, a vanity by Sage Hill Designs with a white quartz countertop by Stone Design by Santos, and a CB2 mirror.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
The second bath is accessible from the outdoors.
This room also has a separate walk-in shower.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
The powder room received a simple, yet stunning transformation with white paint, modern sconces from Cedar & Moss, and the addition of graphic black and white cement tile from Ann Sacks that wraps the wall.
The concrete tile transitions into the plaster shower for a seamless look.
The new casita bathroom features a custom concrete sink, plaster walls, and custom concrete tile.
Master Bathroom