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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Wall Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home has a single bathroom with a tiled shower and small sink. There are some customization options when ordering a Manta North home, including the choice of black or grey light fixtures.
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Colorful wallpaper creates a surprise in the powder room.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
Master bathroom with modern round mirrors and towel ladder.
Master Bath
Master Bath
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
Main bathroom
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
A full bath, framed by a glass shower enclosure and glass powder room enclosure, connects the two rooms on the third floor. The openness between the spaces draws the bay views inward.
The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home.
In the beauty room, floral wallpaper from Caitlin McGauley picks up the tangerine color of the chairs from Douglas & Bec. Wall light sculptures from Cedar & Moss illuminate the mirrors.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
Understated glamour in the beauty room.
Kid's Bathroom
Master Bathroom
WH Residence | M3 Architects