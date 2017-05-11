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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Wall Lighting Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
The tub backdrop is composed of bamboo-cut textured marble tile. “When the lights are on, it casts a really beautiful waterfall effect of light across the texture,” says Watts.
A custom mirror was fitted to the wall space above the bespoke floating vanity. Cedar &amp; Moss sconces mounted over the mirror are sophisticated accents.
Light gray mosaic wall tile meets a pronounced slab of Natural Jeremiel Grey Marble in the vanity. The tile grid is softened by Waterstone polished plaster. The wall-mounted, brass faucets are by Vola.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
Bathroom
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
Bathroom in 1920s style
Master Bathroom
Bathroom
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
Detail of bathroom