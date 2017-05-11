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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/counters : stone

Bathroom Wall Lighting Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
Main bathroom
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
SECOND FLOOR - MASTER BATHROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The sink, shower, and tub fixtures are from California Faucets.
Guest bathroom detail with terrazzo, dark grey tiles, and brass accents
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
My favorite - Unit A powder room. Simple and unique.
Guest Bathroom