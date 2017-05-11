All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : medium hardwood

23 Bathroom Wall Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The roll-top freestanding bath overlooks beautiful valley views.
"The owners have a love of blackbirds and had coveted this Indi wallpaper from Trove for years," add the architects. "The design team came up with the idea of applying it to the ceiling and wrapping it into the continuous skylight so the illusion of birds flying through could come to life. All who enter the room are surprised by the birds reflected in the mirror."
At the sink area is built-in storage and a floating glass medicine cabinet.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
Master
Guest Bathroom

