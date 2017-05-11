Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Wall Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The cast concrete countertops in the bathrooms have a soft texture that complements the timber.
Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
A second bathroom hides behind the lofted closet.
Blonde wood wall bars are complimented by bathroom fittings from Scavolini’s Lagu line, including mustard yellow matte lacquered vanity units. The towel rail above the vanity sports a Gym Space storage shelf.
The Gym Space system will fit in bathrooms of all sizes: “You don't have to have a big bathroom,” says Pareschi.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
A look at the only full bathroom in the original structure. The space features the original redwood paneling with updated fixtures and finishes.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
A peek inside one of two bathrooms in the house.
The master bath has a steam shower and a jetted tub. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interior bright.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
In the master bathroom is a reclaimed, cast iron tub that creates the feeling of soaking in the outdoors without interrupting moments of repose.
A freestanding bath lies underneath skylights in the master bathroom.
The master bath is covered in vibrantly colored tile.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The roll-top freestanding bath overlooks beautiful valley views.
"The owners have a love of blackbirds and had coveted this Indi wallpaper from Trove for years," add the architects. "The design team came up with the idea of applying it to the ceiling and wrapping it into the continuous skylight so the illusion of birds flying through could come to life. All who enter the room are surprised by the birds reflected in the mirror."
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
The Autonomous Tent runs on Treebones Resort's water supply. Solar panels power the LED lights, pumps, water filters, and a composting system.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
Master
Guest Bathroom