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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/lighting : track

Bathroom Wall Lighting Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A hall bathroom with blue fixtures.
The black toilet is nearly camouflaged against the marble-clad walls, while art and greenery stand out.