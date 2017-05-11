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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Wall Lighting Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The intricate, speckled design of the vanity is paired with clean white walls and an illuminated circular mirror.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
The luxury bathroom boasts a stylish glass-tiled shower and a solar-vented skylight.
Kohler bathroom fixtures.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua