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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/counters : granite

Bathroom Wall Lighting Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Both traditional and composting toilets are available to accommodate off-grid living.
A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.