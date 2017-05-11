Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/counters : tile

Bathroom Wall Lighting Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
Spanish firm Gon Architects and designer Ana Torres renovated this 69-foot-long Madrid flat to include a yellow-tiled bathroom, salmon-hued bedroom reading nook, and bright-blue kitchen stand. The home’s colorful corners are tied together by white passages and subtle wood floors.
“It’s kind of a moody, dark bathroom,” says Tang. An inset walnut mirror custom-designed by Tang mingles with zellige tiles by Mosaic House. The vanity sconces are theater wall lights from Germany by Cosack, sourced via 1stdibs.
A powder room is tucked behind the kitchen’s pantry.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The walls use white subway tiles with black accent trim molding, and the floor features decorative artisan glazed tiles with raised surface patterns.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.