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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Wall Lighting Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
"Intense color immersion,
"Rio Belize
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
A bathroom for kids features retro-style materials, including a vintage-inspired sink, toilet, and pink mosaic tile.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
Here, Gym Space is combined with Scavolini’s Aquo bathroom line. The dark wood wall bars (in the Core colorway) are fitted with various equipment—such as a lamp and containers in a matte Anthracite finish. Additional exercise accessories include an eco-leather bench and a matte black structure and traction bar.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
In her dream bathroom, Cyndi describes that a huge soaking tub would be a must. “For me, a bubble bath is one of the best ways to close out my day with mindfulness,” she says. In addition, she would have a “really nice organizational unit by the tub and utilize it as a masking station,” while mixing “lush greenery with airy colors and surfaces” for a “simple yet stylish” aesthetic.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
This bathroom, tiled in bright blue mosaic to offset the home’s limited materials and color palette, calls for a simple vanity. The sinks, toilets, and tubs are by Villeroy & Boch, while the faucets and towel rails are by Grohe and Avenir, respectively.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The Main Bathroom
On the street-facing side of the apartments are Japanese-style sitting rooms that are ideal for light meals or meditation. In this sitting room, screens can be slid open to views of the street, or closed for privacy.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
Wooden panels provide a contrast of warmth against the white walls and fixtures.
A skylight brightens one of the new bathrooms.
Master Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
Kids' Bathroom
The bathroom's sauna-like interior includes a deep Toto bathtub—characteristic of traditional Japanese baths. The wooden hiba paneling, chosen because it is more water resistant than hinoki, is specific to the Northern Aomori region of Japan.