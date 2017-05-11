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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : carpet

Bathroom Wall Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
A streamlined bathroom makes getting ready easy and provides a space for Elrod to decompress.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The master bath has “his and her” dressing rooms and a spa bath.
Also included in the master suite are a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a his/her master baths.