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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Wall Lighting Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
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Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The shared bathroom features warm, natural finishes, including concrete, timber, and ceramic tile.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The master bathroom is the only spot in the home that features actual hardware. Simon went with a rich blue-green tone for the double vanity and Colton wall sconces from Y Lighting.
Double-arched mirrors by Maple Tent further reference the hotel's roots as a church.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The deluxe bathroom has a deep soaking tub and vertically positioned subway tiles.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
Continuous view from the bathroom
The sink, shower, and tub fixtures are from California Faucets.
Worley Lighting Sunrise sconces hang over the floating vanity cabinet.
Myers brightened up the bathroom with an assortment of tiles and a floating wood vanity. Cle Tile's farmhouse brick wall tiles line the tub, backsplash, and shower. The floor is a fresh and random mix of 8" square solid cement floor tile in Federal Blue, Ash, and Curry.
In the bathroom, a Zyam tap by Aston Matthews is mounted on a Series 500 sink by Antonio Citterio for Pozzi-Ginori.
Gleaming, warm baths feature products inspired by T.B. Rayl’s, one of the building’s previous occupants.
Sconces and decorative wall lights add a touch of understated glamor.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
Montreal bathroom
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The master bathroom's double vanity includes a Calacatta Michelangelo marble countertop with chrome plumbing fixtures from Waterworks Easton.
The bathroom features a salvaged French urinal combined with Kohler fixtures; the couple purposefully left the patina intact.
Guest Bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
The kid's bathroom on the second floor is lined with white penny tile and white square tiles in a running bond pattern. The wallpaper is from Juju papers.
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The bathroom was completely gutted down to the crawlspace and up into the attic.
The toilet was fairly new, so they left it as it.
She had a vessel sink and a Delta faucet in champagne bronze incorporated into the vintage dresser.
A glass-enclosed shower helps increased the sense of space in the tiny bathroom.
Detail of Bathroom
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Bathroom