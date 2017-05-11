Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/floors : slate

Bathroom Wall Lighting Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
White ceramic Fireclay tile wraps around the shower. Skylights bathe the master bath in natural light.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.