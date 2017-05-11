Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/lighting : pendant

Bathroom Wall Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
“Cathie has an incredible love of color,” says Tolkin. “This was an opportunity for engagement that would feel very authentic—this kind of engagement with our clients is vital to what we do.”
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
The lighting fixture were made by Studio Wok.
The master bath is fitted out with custom teak cabinetry topped with Aged Petit Granit counters.
A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor.
White subway tiles and dark grout give the new bathroom a crisp, clean look.
The floor plan has been designed as a long, thin layout in order to provide a horizontal separation of the public and private areas of the house.
In the beauty room, floral wallpaper from Caitlin McGauley picks up the tangerine color of the chairs from Douglas & Bec. Wall light sculptures from Cedar & Moss illuminate the mirrors.
Nushu describes the results on their website: "The interior brings to fore the building's sometimes quirky original structure, and maximizes natural light, views, and an expansive floor plate." Finished guest rooms were then named for local literary luminaries such as Upton Sinclair, Sandra Cisneros, and Saul Bellow.
east bedroom looking into shared bath
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.