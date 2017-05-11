All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/showers : corner

22 Bathroom Wall Lighting Corner Showers Design Photos And Ideas

In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Another bathroom sports the Dwell Little Diamond tile in the Tropics Blue Crackle glaze from Heath Ceramics. The shower floor is also teak.
Samuel designed the unique brass inlay pattern for the terrazzo floors, and the new glass-enclosed shower is an airy reprieve. All of the fixtures and faucets are from Wayfair.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
The view is the focal point in a bathroom sheathed in charcoal tile and complemented by wood accents.
The bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom are connected by a central hallway with a skylight above it.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The main bath falls to the "white" family of objects designed by Fiedler Marciano Architecture and is one of architect Mark Fiedler's favorite rooms in the home.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
Master Bathroom
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
Master

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.