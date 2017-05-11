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All Photos/bath/lighting : wall/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Wall Lighting Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The grey tones on the wall are separated by a dark red smalto stripe. The faucet is from Officina Nicolazzi and the lights are Tooy.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom picks up on the circular form of the home’s cylindrical stair and the “water mirror” on the roof.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
In the smaller bathroom, Rossi embraced the cozy with dark paint and subway tile.
The walls and flooring are covered in terrazzo, which either appears a single shade of blue, red, or green, or in a black-and-white checkered pattern.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
A sunny full bathroom is also located on the top level. Many of the same finishes are pull through from the master bathroom, including marble floors and nickel plated finishes.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
The powder room combines Farrow & Ball wallpaper with a Cedar & Moss sconce and CB2 mirror.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
The renovation of a 1925 residence for a growing family included the demolition of a powder room and the design of a new half bathroom on the ground floor of the Colonial Revival home.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
A Brodware console sink has been integrated on the opposite side of the bed.
In another bathroom, white penny rounds cover the walls. The original window and casework give off historic gravitas and provide a thoughtful counterpoint to the modern tile treatment.
The bathroom is located inside the duct-like cylinder of corrugated aluminum.
The tiled bathroom.
The spaces are engulfed in tuff and sections of plastered perimeter walls.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
A glass-enclosed shower helps increased the sense of space in the tiny bathroom.
A bathroom with a Kohler Brockway sink.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
Fernando Wong’s master bath brings the outdoors in with bold wallpaper.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
KALLISTA, Laura Kirar Marble Console Table