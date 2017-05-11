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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
The powder room is wrapped in Josef Frank wallpaper.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The color is repeated in the main floor’s guest bathroom, adding an unexpected twist to basic white tiles. “Everyone has black or white grout,” says Marc, “but red is different and goes with the ’60s theme of the house.”
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
Exemplary tile-work in each bath allow the private spaces to become true expressions of artistry.
Second bath, Maison JJ Joubert
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
The children’s bathroom features a sink from Reece and Pittorica tiles from Classic Ceramics.
The subway tiles in the bathroom echo the pattern of the bricks elsewhere in the house. Strategically placed windows let the daylight flow in, even during bath time.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The small, salmon-pink powder room offers a pop of color in the otherwise neutral gallery/corridor space. The painting in the background is by Steve Rodin, and the print above the table is by Jim Isermann.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A look at the bathroom, which features antique tile and fixtures.
Homeowner and artist Elizabeth Paige Smith selected a large boulder to be made into the bathroom sink.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
Master Bath
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
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