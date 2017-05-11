Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/counters : wood

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, wood-paneled walls mimic the striations in the rammed earth walls. The wood is wormy chestnut from Urban Salvage in Melbourne, and the counter is recycled blackbutt.
Vertical windows flood the ensuite bathroom with natural light.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
The minimalist bathroom features another walnut countertop. The Airstream’s curves and lack of straight walls presented a challenge for August, who built all of his own cabinetry.
August decided to forgo an enclosed shower, opting instead to build an outdoor shower where he keeps his trailer parked. A composting toilet means that there is no black water tank to pump out.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
Monochromatic tones are juxtaposed with warm accents to create a palette that is both rich and contemporary.
The ensuite bathroom located towards the front of the original dwelling’s footprint
Lacquered wallpapers bring a vibrancy of colour to the bathroom.
Samuel designed the custom vanity simply adorned with a Kohler Vox sink. The wall-mounted faucet is the Kohler Purist line and sconces are Cedar & Moss.
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Bathroom
WH Residence | M3 Architects