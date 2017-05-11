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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/showers : corner

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The guest bathroom picks up on the pink lacquered them that runs throughout the apartment.
master bathroom