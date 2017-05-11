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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
The newer downstairs bathroom features textured sky-blue tiles that nod to the natural ceramics Rose loves.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
Inside one of the bathrooms.
The master bathroom uses black-and-white finishes to enhance the home's pastel palette.
The distinctive tile pattern in a bathroom echoes the pattern treatment on the base of the kitchen island.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
In the master bathroom and dressing room, pink-and-white floor tiles were found hidden under ’70s shag carpeting.
"The bathroom may have been my favorite transformation," explains Lauren. "I spotted some beautiful inspiration from Studio McGee and I was hooked on the floral wallpaper idea."
Small but efficient, the bathroom is completed with a vanity, storage, large mirror, and window.
The North bathroom features Rox Solar yellow ceramic tile by Modwalls Rex Ray Studio, a custom vanity, marble countertop with knife-edge detail, and Axor Bouroullec faucets. Signature Trustile Doors & Emtek Hardware which are showcased throughout the house.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica