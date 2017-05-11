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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/floors : carpet

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The approximately 3,950-square-foot, three-story Mothership includes two bedrooms and two full baths.