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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/lighting : wall

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The tile looks vintage, but was selected and installed as part of the renovation. On the vanity: Kristall Tumbler in Blush by Decor Walther from the Oliver Thom Store.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
The new master bathroom features wall sconces from Chown hardware and penny tiles in a patterned designed by Dyer herself.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The minimalist bathroom features another walnut countertop. The Airstream’s curves and lack of straight walls presented a challenge for August, who built all of his own cabinetry.
The master bathroom uses black-and-white finishes to enhance the home's pastel palette.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
The bathrooms in the Airstream suites fit a lot of great design into a small space.
A classic scheme in the apartment bathroom utilizes white subway tile and two-inch black hex tile, both from Nemo. The vanity was sourced from IKEA, and a Cedar & Moss sconces flank the mirror.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Bathroom
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
The children's bathroom.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
In the bathroom, a wall-mounted vanity saves floor space, and charcoal penny tiles sync with the dark-hued trim found throughout the house.
The master bath features penny tiles on the floor.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Mutina Phenomenon porcelain stoneware tiles line the bathroom walls and floors.
There are five-and-a-half baths in all.
The updated hallway bathroom has a lot more personality with a Rejuvenation sink, a Wayfair faucet, and playful floor tile from a local tile shop. For a pop of color, the ceiling was painted Pink Ground by Farrow & Ball.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.
Textured accent walls, masculine metals, and wall-mounted fixtures create a spa-like retreat for a classic gentleman’s bathroom designed by Eneia White Interiors.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
The master bath has a tiled shower and a double vanity.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The sink is from Duravit.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
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