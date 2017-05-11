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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Textured accent walls, masculine metals, and wall-mounted fixtures create a spa-like retreat for a classic gentleman’s bathroom designed by Eneia White Interiors.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
The custom tile work in the shower.