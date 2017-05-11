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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/floors : marble

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.