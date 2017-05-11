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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/tubs : soaking

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Soaking Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
A full bathroom now fills part of the original living space. Dark Fiandre floor tiles contrast with a mix of bright white matte and gloss wall tiles. A Glo Ball wall sconce from Flos is the perfect playful addition to this modern bath.
The new master bathroom features a large soaking tub clad in Carrera marble tile from Daltile. A new Milgard window highlights southern city views.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
Large-format porcelain tile wraps the bathroom.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
Master bathroom
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
Another view of the step-down soaking tub.
The vintage master bath has a deep soaking tub, inspired by Japanese bathing culture.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
The totally reorganized bathroom includes a tub, a large vanity with storage, and elegant tiles.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Sliding doors can be opened for a true indoor-outdoor feel.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Next to the kitchen is a discreet toilet, and next to that, a door that leads down to a basement that was converted into a utility area with a worktop and Corian sink.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
The children's bathroom features Mutina's azulej cubo grigio floor and wall tiling.
A peek at the master bath.
master bathroom
Master ensuite with sliding mirror panels and view to green roof at tub
Ann Sacks and American Olean porcelain tile cover every square inch of the master bathroom. Narrow, unevenly spaced rectangular windows are a calling card of the addition and Ronan’s most assertive move. Here the window is a horizontal clerestory, but others are low and vertical.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica