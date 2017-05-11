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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/walls : concrete

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A peek inside a bathroom with tile flooring.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
The newly remodeled bathroom features a sleek black-and-white color palette, with Duravit wall-mounted sinks basking in the filtered light of clerestory windows.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.