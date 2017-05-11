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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
The shower has concrete tile from Zia Tile which was painstakingly cut to follow the angle of the ceiling. The exterior wood screen provides privacy over the windows while allowing light in.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
The bathroom floor is grey porcelain, equipped with radiant heating. A cedar wall adds a different kind of warmth to the space.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
Master Bath
A Carrara marble counter lines the vanity, and a mirror stretches from wall to wall.
The master bathroom has Calacatta Poanazzo countertops and Portofino Humo semipolished tiles with custom Losagna Taylor brass inserts. The unlacquered brass fixtures are from Watermark’s H-Line, and the lighting is from Rich Brilliant Willing.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The floor, walls, and vanity in the master bathroom all sport the same porcelain tile for visual consistency, while textured porcelain tiles that look like wood distinguish the shower. A new skylight sheds light inside the internal room.
The modern bathroom features floating vanities, a curbless shower, and a glass-encased loo. A wide clerestory window fills the entire space with natural light.
Mutina Puzzle Edge tile is complemented by plaster walls and a fir vanity.
The serene master bath, complete with deep Hinoki soaking tub.
In the bathroom, white tiles punctuate the largely black bathroom, a twist on the house's overall black-and-pine juxtaposition.
The master bathroom renovation was designed by Asaf Mordoch and completed in August 2019. The intention of the remodel was to modernize the bathroom and to incorporate nature, light, and midcentury elements into the space. The redesign also picks up on elements of gray to visually tie the space to the living room. The material palette includes black Italian porcelain and Carrara marble countertops.
The home has a solar hot water heater to help keep electricity bills in check.
"We updated each of the guest bedrooms and full guest bathroom with whimsical tile and statement finishes," says the firm. The designers used a graphic patterned Merola tile on the floor, pairing it with a black vanity from IKEA and a CB2 Infinity Mirror. The light fixture is the Trent Austin Alguno 2-Light Vanity Light.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
Bathroom
A floating vanity made of rift-sawn white oak with horizontal grain match and custom-routed channel pulls is now a storage powerhouse, corralling everything from toilet paper and towels to hair dryers and curling irons. The goal was to get everything off the counter, so the inset medicine cabinet is also wired for charging razors and electric toothbrushes. The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.
Now, a skylight fills the space with natural light. Large-format floor tile from Anne Sacks anchors the room while "the rear wall of the bathroom and entire shower is wrapped in a beautiful, subtle plaster," says Wise. The sculptural sconce on the back wall, a focal point, is from Rejuvenation.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The distinctive tile pattern in a bathroom echoes the pattern treatment on the base of the kitchen island.
The master bath includes a Badeloft freestanding tub and Aquabrass fixtures.
There are five-and-a-half baths in all.
There are two full bathrooms, which have also been remodeled.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
The upper level bathroom is tucked inside the curved central core, indicated by the rounded wall clad in white penny tile.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
The minimalist bathrooms feature Silestone quartz countertops and tiled floors.
Porcelanosa tiles line the walls and floor of the master bath.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Porcelain tiles line the bathroom. The countertops and cabinetry are ceramic and wood veneer over fiberboard, respectively.
The 1,280-square-foot interiors are full of clean midcentury lines.
The frameless glass shower enclosure is from Arrow Glass.
Recessed cans, a Miseno illuminated mirror, and accent Dutton Brown sconce are all switched separately to provide lighting flexibility.
The floor tile is from Virginia Tile, while the wall tile is from Daltile.
Gregory Creek Residence - Bathroom
Similar in structure to the freestanding cabinet unit, but with exposed storage shelves rather than closed-door cupboards, the console vanity creates a light and elegant look.
The guest bath, as with all of the bathrooms in the home, have been updated by the current owners.
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