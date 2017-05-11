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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The bathroom, accessed from the living room, is divided into two areas. "In the first part, there's a sink, a washing machine and storage,
Custom Guest Bath Vanity
Bathroom