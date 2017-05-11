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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Think about proportion and size. For instance, are you swapping out your old one because it’s too small? Are you planning to install a new vanity in a tiny powder room and need to find something small enough that would fit?
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
Homeowner and artist Elizabeth Paige Smith selected a large boulder to be made into the bathroom sink.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The bathrooms were replaced with new, geometric tiled bathrooms with vintage porcelain sinks. The hotel uses sustainable soaps from First Hand Supply.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
"All bathrooms are ‘deconstructed’ into a series of wet area alcoves," say the architects.
In search of a home office for designer Paige Morse, she looked to two existing sheds in her own backyard and transformed them into a workspace complete with a small bathroom. The walls, floor, and tile floor are all white, including a vintage white sink.
The blue tiles in the powder room reference one of the homeowner’s artworks. The eyes at the top are vintage globes from a former optometrist's shop. The sink is also a vintage piece from Demolition Depot—in fact, most of the home's plumbing are repurposed pieces.
A claw foot tub and graphic black and white tiles in one of the bathrooms.
Shared baths, detail oriented to provide modern bath accommodations, are available to guests lodging in dorms.