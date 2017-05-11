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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
WH Residence | M3 Architects