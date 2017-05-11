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All Photos/bath/floors : porcelain tile/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Porcelain Tile Floors Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
"I've loved taking showers with my toddler in the primary bath's double shower,
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The subway tiles in the bathroom echo the pattern of the bricks elsewhere in the house. Strategically placed windows let the daylight flow in, even during bath time.
In the main bathroom, Szczerbicki stuck to a more traditional style, featuring subway tiles from Skheme with black grout, and chrome fittings.
Architectural styles blend in this guest bath painted Eames for Blue by Dunn Edwards.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
A deep soaking tub and a large picture window add to the bathroom’s luxurious vibe.
The master bath is beautifully dressed with Ming Green tiles from Bisanna to evoke imagery of the nearby forest. The cast concrete freestanding bath is from Concrete Nation, and the taps are from the Brodware Contemporary Halo Collection.
A previously muggy master bathroom was transformed into a light, open space.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
The bathroom continues the same all-white and marble palette set by the rest of the apartment, particularly the kitchen. The trough sink seems to float mid-air, and the organic shape of the freestanding bathtub is reflected in the curve of the wall. A bright red sprinkler main valve adds a pop of color. In the shower, a custom mosaic spelling "Grand St." composed of 1/2" thick Thassos stone blocks shines subtly against the waterproof plaster wall.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
Master bathroom
The children's bathroom.
The master bathroom has a freestanding tub by Randolph Morris. Local artist Tatiana Hockenos painted above the tub in the master bathroom. The shower is separate.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
An engineered quartz counter tops a custom walnut vanity.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
The master bathroom features an American Standard soaking tub with a Brizo tub filler, along with Kohler vessel sinks and Brizo faucets.
Forest views give Wildwood's homeowners direct access to their lush surroundings. The rural retreat from Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects is the perfect respite from the suburban sprawl.
A peek inside the adjoining master bathroom decorated with Marrakesh Design wall tiles, air plants and exposed copper piping.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Sliding doors can be opened for a true indoor-outdoor feel.
Beautifully tiled, the freestanding soaking tub is an excellent addition to the space.
Here is the main bathroom located at the rear of the original dwelling's footprint. This area boasts an acrylic render finish to the walls, as well as a vaulted skylight that has been carved within the original roof.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
View of master bath 1
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
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Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
The zen-like bathroom.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
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